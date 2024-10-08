Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 2.77%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 251 and closed at ₹ 263.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 267.3 and a low of ₹ 251 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹263.7, 2.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81439.95, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.3 and a low of ₹251 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 276.78 10 276.92 20 271.09 50 288.12 100 294.20 300 261.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹266.08, ₹275.92, & ₹281.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹250.28, ₹244.32, & ₹234.48.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.78% with a target price of ₹230.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.