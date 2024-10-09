Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 265.95 and closed slightly lower at 265.55. The stock reached a high of 269.20 during the day and dipped to a low of 262.60.

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 265.55, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81882.88, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 269.2 and a low of 262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5270.57
10275.97
20270.24
50287.10
100294.03
300262.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 270.67, 275.38, & 283.27, whereas it has key support levels at 258.07, 250.18, & 245.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -19.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of 231.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.02% today to trade at 265.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.3% each respectively.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.63%

