Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹265.55, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81882.88, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹269.2 and a low of ₹262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 270.57 10 275.97 20 270.24 50 287.10 100 294.03 300 262.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹270.67, ₹275.38, & ₹283.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.07, ₹250.18, & ₹245.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -19.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.