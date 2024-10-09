Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|270.57
|10
|275.97
|20
|270.24
|50
|287.10
|100
|294.03
|300
|262.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹270.67, ₹275.38, & ₹283.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.07, ₹250.18, & ₹245.47.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -19.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of ₹231.00.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.02% today to trade at ₹265.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.3% each respectively.