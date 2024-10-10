Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 2.1%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 264.55 and closed at 270. The stock reached a high of 273 and a low of 264.55 during the day.

10 Oct 2024
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:04 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 270, 2.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81737.72, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 273 and a low of 264.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5267.75
10275.10
20270.33
50286.23
100293.85
300262.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 267.87, 271.98, & 274.67, whereas it has key support levels at 261.07, 258.38, & 254.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 6.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.44% with a target price of 231.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 2.1% today to trade at 270 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.33% each respectively.

