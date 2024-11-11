Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 0.96%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 237.65 and closed at 241.35. The stock reached a high of 242.40 and a low of 235.00 during the day.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 241.35, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79956.12, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 242.4 and a low of 235 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5240.01
10238.24
20242.42
50260.70
100282.95
300268.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 244.07, 248.83, & 252.17, whereas it has key support levels at 235.97, 232.63, & 227.87.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -24.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 356.78 & P/B is at 3.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.87% with a target price of 232.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.96% today to trade at 241.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 0.96%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

822.50
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
16.8 (2.09%)

Tata Steel share price

145.95
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.6 (-1.08%)

Ashok Leyland share price

226.90
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
4.9 (2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.50
12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
0.1 (0.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

579.90
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
11.05 (1.94%)

Coforge share price

8,042.60
11:44 AM | 11 NOV 2024
88.75 (1.12%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

730.90
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.15 (-0.29%)

Page Industries share price

47,500.00
11:45 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-487.8 (-1.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,555.60
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-213.65 (-7.72%)

Aarti Industries share price

440.30
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-34.45 (-7.26%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,909.95
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-145.85 (-7.09%)

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

65.08
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.61 (-5.26%)
More from Top Losers

ITI share price

333.10
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
29.5 (9.72%)

Power Finance Corp share price

487.15
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
37.7 (8.39%)

Endurance Technologies share price

2,586.70
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
161.4 (6.65%)

Biocon share price

342.55
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
21.3 (6.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.