Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 0.96%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 237.65 and closed at ₹ 241.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 242.40 and a low of ₹ 235.00 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹241.35, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79956.12, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹242.4 and a low of ₹235 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 240.01 10 238.24 20 242.42 50 260.70 100 282.95 300 268.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹244.07, ₹248.83, & ₹252.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹235.97, ₹232.63, & ₹227.87.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -24.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 356.78 & P/B is at 3.44. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.87% with a target price of ₹232.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.