Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.27%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|264.58
|10
|273.32
|20
|270.45
|50
|285.30
|100
|293.61
|300
|262.92
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹274.55, ₹277.85, & ₹282.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹266.55, ₹261.85, & ₹258.55.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.51% with a target price of ₹231.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -0.39% today to trade at ₹270.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.
