Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 271.4 and closed at ₹ 270.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 273.9 and a low of ₹ 268.65 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹270.2, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹273.9 and a low of ₹268.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 264.58 10 273.32 20 270.45 50 285.30 100 293.61 300 262.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹274.55, ₹277.85, & ₹282.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹266.55, ₹261.85, & ₹258.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.51% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.