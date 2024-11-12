Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are down by -0.9%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 237.3 and closed slightly lower at 237.05. The stock reached a high of 239.9 during the day and a low of 233.5. Overall, the day's trading reflected a slight decline from the opening price.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:10 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 237.05, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79531.67, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 239.9 and a low of 233.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5240.01
10238.24
20242.42
50260.70
100282.95
300268.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 242.86, 246.47, & 250.5, whereas it has key support levels at 235.22, 231.19, & 227.58.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -42.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 357.04 & P/B is at 3.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.13% with a target price of 232.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -0.9% today to trade at 237.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
