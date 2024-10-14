Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 270.25 and closed slightly lower at 270.10. The stock reached a high of 273.10 during the day and a low of 269.80.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 270.1, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81887.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of 273.1 and a low of 269.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5265.52
10271.15
20271.33
50283.31
100293.16
300263.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 273.07, 276.18, & 278.47, whereas it has key support levels at 267.67, 265.38, & 262.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -66.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.48% with a target price of 231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.11% today to trade at 270.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.62% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
