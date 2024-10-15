Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.45%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|265.52
|10
|271.15
|20
|271.33
|50
|283.31
|100
|293.16
|300
|263.78
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹272.07, ₹275.63, & ₹278.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹266.12, ₹263.73, & ₹260.17.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -61.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.41% with a target price of ₹231.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.45% today to trade at ₹269.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.13% each respectively.
