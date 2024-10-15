Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.45%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 269.05 and closed at ₹ 269.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 271 and a low of ₹ 268 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹269.9, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹271 and a low of ₹268 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.52 10 271.15 20 271.33 50 283.31 100 293.16 300 263.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹272.07, ₹275.63, & ₹278.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹266.12, ₹263.73, & ₹260.17.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -61.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.41% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.