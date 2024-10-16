Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 271.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 271.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 275.5 during the day and a low of ₹ 270.25. Overall, the trading session reflected a slight decline from the opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹271.05, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81747.62, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹275.5 and a low of ₹270.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 267.94 10 269.26 20 271.47 50 282.34 100 292.86 300 264.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.55, ₹275.5, & ₹278.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹268.7, ₹265.8, & ₹263.85.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.78% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.