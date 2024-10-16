Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|267.94
|10
|269.26
|20
|271.47
|50
|282.34
|100
|292.86
|300
|264.20
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.55, ₹275.5, & ₹278.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹268.7, ₹265.8, & ₹263.85.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.78% with a target price of ₹231.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -0.17% today to trade at ₹271.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.09% each respectively.