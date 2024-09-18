Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.83%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 264.6 and closed at ₹ 267.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 267.75 and a low of ₹ 264.25 during the day, indicating a positive performance with a closing price above the opening.

At 18 Sep 11:10 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹267.05, 0.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83244.73, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.75 and a low of ₹264.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 264.62 10 268.76 20 281.86 50 298.62 100 294.80 300 254.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹268.45, ₹271.95, & ₹274.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹262.85, ₹260.75, & ₹257.25.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -45.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.80% with a target price of ₹222.19.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.