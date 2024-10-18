Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.67%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 254.2 and closed at 252.35. The stock reached a high of 254.2 and a low of 246.65 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 252.35, -0.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81053.19, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 254.2 and a low of 246.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5270.16
10267.37
20271.83
50280.68
100291.97
300265.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 265.43, 276.22, & 281.93, whereas it has key support levels at 248.93, 243.22, & 232.43.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.46% with a target price of 231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -0.67% today to trade at 252.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Thermax, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

