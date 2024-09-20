Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 3.19%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|265.96
|10
|265.26
|20
|278.86
|50
|296.67
|100
|294.86
|300
|256.01
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.08, ₹276.57, & ₹285.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.78, ₹239.97, & ₹230.48.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 21.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 3.19% today to trade at ₹265.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.32% & 1.46% each respectively.
