Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 3.19%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹ 258.05 and closed at ₹ 265.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 266.55 and a low of ₹ 257.80 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹265.35, 3.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84398.2, up by 1.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹266.55 and a low of ₹257.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.96 10 265.26 20 278.86 50 296.67 100 294.86 300 256.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.08, ₹276.57, & ₹285.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.78, ₹239.97, & ₹230.48.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 21.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.