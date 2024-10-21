Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -1.95%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 255.05 and closed at ₹ 248.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 258.10 and a low of ₹ 248.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹248.75, -1.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81008.68, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹258.1 and a low of ₹248.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 263.50 10 264.51 20 270.72 50 278.97 100 290.98 300 265.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹257.23, ₹261.17, & ₹266.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.93, ₹242.57, & ₹238.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.14% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.