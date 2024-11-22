Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 2.83%, Nifty up by 1.3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 228 and closed at ₹ 234.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 234.6 and a low of ₹ 226.85 during the session, indicating a positive performance with an overall increase in value.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 224.98 10 233.08 20 232.36 50 253.77 100 278.68 300 269.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹232.08, ₹236.22, & ₹243.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹220.96, ₹213.98, & ₹209.84.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 47.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 340.21 & P/B is at 3.28.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.30% with a target price of ₹229.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.82% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.36% in june to 5.82% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.