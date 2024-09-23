Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 2.61%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|265.99
|10
|264.52
|20
|277.34
|50
|295.43
|100
|294.81
|300
|256.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹269.28, ₹272.42, & ₹278.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹260.43, ₹254.72, & ₹251.58.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 126.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.64% with a target price of ₹222.19.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 2.61% today to trade at ₹273.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.
