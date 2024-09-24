Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 1.73%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|265.99
|10
|264.52
|20
|277.34
|50
|295.43
|100
|294.81
|300
|256.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.97, ₹279.48, & ₹283.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹270.57, ₹266.68, & ₹264.17.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -0.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.31% with a target price of ₹222.25.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 1.73% today to trade at ₹278.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.08% & 0.01% each respectively.