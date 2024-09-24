Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 1.73%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 275 and closed at ₹ 278.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 279.15 and a low of ₹ 272.35 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹278.9, 1.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84940.05, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹279.15 and a low of ₹272.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.99 10 264.52 20 277.34 50 295.43 100 294.81 300 256.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.97, ₹279.48, & ₹283.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹270.57, ₹266.68, & ₹264.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -0.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.31% with a target price of ₹222.25.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.