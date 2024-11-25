Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 4.22%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 242 and closed at 244.3. The stock reached a high of 245.6 and a low of 241.25 during the day, indicating a range of movement within the trading session. Overall, there was a positive closing, reflecting a gain from the opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 244.3, 4.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80416.36, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 245.6 and a low of 241.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5226.91
10230.98
20232.65
50252.49
100277.41
300269.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 238.05, 241.78, & 247.4, whereas it has key support levels at 228.7, 223.08, & 219.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 31.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 349.84 & P/B is at 3.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.26% with a target price of 229.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.82% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.36% in june to 5.82% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 4.22% today to trade at 244.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.64% each respectively.

