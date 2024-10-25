Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -4.78%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 227.35 and closed at 216.35. The stock reached a high of 228 and a low of 210.75 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 216.35, -4.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79419.64, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of 228 and a low of 210.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5242.39
10256.28
20264.79
50275.26
100289.07
300266.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 230.72, 234.13, & 238.47, whereas it has key support levels at 222.97, 218.63, & 215.22.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 258.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.77% with a target price of 231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -4.78% today to trade at 216.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.81% each respectively.

