Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -4.78%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 227.35 and closed at ₹ 216.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 228 and a low of ₹ 210.75 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹216.35, -4.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79419.64, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228 and a low of ₹210.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 242.39 10 256.28 20 264.79 50 275.26 100 289.07 300 266.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.72, ₹234.13, & ₹238.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹222.97, ₹218.63, & ₹215.22.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 258.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.77% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.