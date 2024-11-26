Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:13 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹245.65, 1.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80057.53, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹247.5 and a low of ₹243.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.91 10 230.98 20 232.65 50 252.49 100 277.41 300 269.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹244.3, ₹247.69, & ₹249.64, whereas it has key support levels at ₹238.96, ₹237.01, & ₹233.62.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 49.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 360.03 & P/B is at 3.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.78% with a target price of ₹229.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.82% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.36% in june to 5.82% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.