Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.12%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 282 and closed at ₹ 281.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 283.4 and a low of ₹ 278.9 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹281.7, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85415.1, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹283.4 and a low of ₹278.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 270.53 10 267.58 20 275.38 50 293.41 100 294.82 300 257.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹284.93, ₹287.77, & ₹290.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹279.03, ₹275.97, & ₹273.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -53.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.10% with a target price of ₹222.25.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.