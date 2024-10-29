Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 0.78%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹231.6, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80011.9, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹235.35 and a low of ₹227.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|229.67
|10
|246.58
|20
|258.87
|50
|272.13
|100
|287.66
|300
|266.44
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹242.52, ₹253.13, & ₹267.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.27, ₹202.63, & ₹192.02.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 200.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 342.91 & P/B is at 3.31.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.26% with a target price of ₹231.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.78% today to trade at ₹231.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Voltas are falling today, but its peers Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.16% & 0.01% each respectively.
