Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.72%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 233.85 and closed at ₹ 228.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 235.35 and a low of ₹ 227.65 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:25 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹228.15, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79593.25, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹235.35 and a low of ₹227.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.67 10 246.58 20 258.87 50 272.13 100 287.66 300 266.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹242.52, ₹253.13, & ₹267.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.27, ₹202.63, & ₹192.02.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 200.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .The current P/E of the stock is at 342.91 & P/B is at 3.31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.25% with a target price of ₹231.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.