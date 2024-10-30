Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 2.85%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹241.65, 2.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹243.05 and a low of ₹230.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|226.10
|10
|242.70
|20
|255.98
|50
|270.92
|100
|286.97
|300
|266.58
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹238.37, ₹241.43, & ₹246.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹229.87, ₹224.43, & ₹221.37.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 91.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 350.75 & P/B is at 3.38.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.23% with a target price of ₹229.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 2.85% today to trade at ₹241.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.
