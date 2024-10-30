Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 2.85%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 235.35 and closed at ₹ 241.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 243.05 and a low of ₹ 230.60 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹241.65, 2.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹243.05 and a low of ₹230.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.10 10 242.70 20 255.98 50 270.92 100 286.97 300 266.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹238.37, ₹241.43, & ₹246.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹229.87, ₹224.43, & ₹221.37.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 91.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 350.75 & P/B is at 3.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.23% with a target price of ₹229.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.