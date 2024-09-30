Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -2.24%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 284.95 and closed at ₹ 281.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 284.95 and a low of ₹ 274.80 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹281.2, -2.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹284.95 and a low of ₹274.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 281.36 10 273.68 20 273.42 50 290.75 100 294.53 300 258.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹291.38, ₹294.62, & ₹298.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹284.63, ₹281.12, & ₹277.88.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 88.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.03% with a target price of ₹230.50.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.