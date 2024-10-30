Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 2.58%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 235.35 and closed at 241. The stock reached a high of 243.05 and a low of 230.6 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 241, 2.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80303.11, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 243.05 and a low of 230.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5226.10
10242.70
20255.98
50270.92
100286.97
300266.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 238.37, 241.43, & 246.87, whereas it has key support levels at 229.87, 224.43, & 221.37.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 97.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .The current P/E of the stock is at 350.75 & P/B is at 3.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.98% with a target price of 229.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 2.58% today to trade at 241 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

