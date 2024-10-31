Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 0.11%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 236.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 236.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 239.05 during the day and dropped to a low of ₹ 232.85. Overall, BHEL experienced a modest increase in price by the end of the session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹236.75, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79522.03, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹239.05 and a low of ₹232.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.51 10 239.04 20 253.74 50 269.82 100 286.21 300 266.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹242.68, ₹249.07, & ₹255.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹230.33, ₹224.37, & ₹217.98.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 10.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 353.13 & P/B is at 3.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.58% with a target price of ₹233.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.