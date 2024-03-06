Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment to be finalised on Wednesday, March 6. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Refunds for unallotted shares on Thursday, March 7. Listing on Tuesday, March 12.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment date: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, March 6). The investors who applied for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO can check the Bharat Highways IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bharat Highways IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, and closed on Friday, March 1. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscription status was 8.01 times on the final day of bidding.
