Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment date: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment process will commence on Monday, March 4 and would be finalised on the same day. The investors who applied for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO can check the Bharat Highways IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bharat Highways IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, and closed on Friday, March 1. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscription status was 8.01 times on the final day of bidding.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, March 5 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6.

If you have applied for the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, you can do a Bharat Highways IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd on Monday.

Here's Bharat Highways IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Bharat Highways InvIT IPO from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP today

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO grey market premium is +2. This indicates Bharat Highways InvIT share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bharat Highways InvIT share price was indicated at ₹102 apiece, which is 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

