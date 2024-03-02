Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment process starts on March 4, finalizes same day. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. Refund process for unallotted applicants begins March 5. Listing on March 6.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment date: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment process will commence on Monday, March 4 and would be finalised on the same day. The investors who applied for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO can check the Bharat Highways IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bharat Highways IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, and closed on Friday, March 1. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscription status was 8.01 times on the final day of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started