BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild
Summary
- The agreement was struck at the time a consortium of Centrum Financial Services Ltd and BharatPe acquired the small finance bank licence.
- Unity SFB is promoted by Centrum Financial Services and is backed by BharatPe’s parent, Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd (RIPL) as the financial investor.
Mumbai: New-age non-bank lender BharatPe is looking to sell anywhere between 10% and 25% stake in Unity Small Finance Bank, depending on buyer interest, two people with knowledge of the development said. The Peak XV-backed fintech firm holds around 49% stake in the small finance bank currently.