BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild

Meanwhile, as per an August 2024 ratings release by Crisil, Unity SFB turned profitable in fiscal year 2022-23, reporting net profit of ₹35 crore, as against loss of ₹150 crore a year ago. The profits further grew to ₹439 crore in fiscal 2023-24 both on account of the growing loan book as well as benefit of reversal in provisioning cost on the technically written off assets of PMC Bank.