Bharat’s investors to invest 10-25% of income in financial assets in 2022: Study

In 2022, investors across India (urban, semi-urban and rural) are keen to explore multiple investment baskets. Allocation in 2022 could include initial public offers (IPOs), cryptocurrency and even stocks listed on US stock exchanges. About 61.3% of the respondents said they would like to explore initial public offers (IPOs), while 44.8% are willing to test cryptocurrency. Digital Gold and REITS too featured in the list of assets being aimed at in 2022. Interestingly, only 27.7% of the respondents are not willing to dabble in unexplored asset classes.