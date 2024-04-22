Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 104.0(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 343.05(0.47%) points at 22 Apr 2024 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 172.85(0.36%) at 22 Apr 2024 10:44:55 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank were the top gainers while NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



