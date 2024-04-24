Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 104.3(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 367.52(0.5%) points at 24 Apr 2024 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 244.7(0.51%) at 24 Apr 2024 10:44:53 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.

