Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹ 1650.05 and closed at ₹ 1636.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1655 and a low of ₹ 1633 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:02 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1636.6, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82911.22, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1655 and a low of ₹1633 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1556.87 10 1560.25 20 1521.50 50 1482.58 100 1420.66 300 1261.84

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -26.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 97.03 & P/B is at 10.61. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}