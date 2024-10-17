Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1737.95 and closed at 1720.30. The stock reached a high of 1737.95 and a low of 1711.45 during the day.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1720.3, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81143.92, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 1737.95 and a low of 1711.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51691.85
101679.63
201697.03
501587.53
1001504.98
3001339.66

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -30.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 102.17 & P/B is at 11.17.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in to 24.62% in the quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -0.76% today to trade at 1720.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.44% each respectively.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharti Airtel share are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.49%

    Popular in Markets

