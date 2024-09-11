Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1577.9 and closed at 1590.6. The stock reached a high of 1592.45 and a low of 1573.85 during the day.

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:19 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1590.6, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82033.44, up by 0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 1592.45 and a low of 1573.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51550.25
101548.31
201509.87
501477.81
1001413.53
3001255.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1595.12, 1610.98, & 1635.97, whereas it has key support levels at 1554.27, 1529.28, & 1513.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -5.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 92.97 & P/B is at 10.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.59% with a target price of 1600.0.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price up 0.8% today to trade at 1590.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.14% each respectively.

