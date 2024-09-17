Hello User
Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.86%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.86%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1650 and closed slightly lower at 1649.5. The stock reached a high of 1651 during the day and a low of 1639.05. Overall, it experienced a minor decline from its opening price.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:19 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1649.5, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83051.15, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1651 and a low of 1639.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51595.83
101576.13
201538.98
501490.77
1001427.91
3001268.63

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -60.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 96.37 & P/B is at 10.53.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 0.86% today, currently at 1649.5, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.08% & 0.08% each respectively.

