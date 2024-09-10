Bharti Airtel share are up by 1.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1542.7 and closed at 1562.3. The stock experienced a high of 1571.15 and a low of 1542.7, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Published10 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1562.3, 1.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 1571.15 and a low of 1542.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51556.43
101544.66
201505.31
501476.13
1001410.35
3001254.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1552.35, 1561.3, & 1575.85, whereas it has key support levels at 1528.85, 1514.3, & 1505.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 0.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.90 & P/B is at 9.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.41% with a target price of 1600.0.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 1.28% today to trade at 1562.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.16% each respectively.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
