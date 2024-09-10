Bharti Airtel share are up by 1.28%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1542.7 and closed at ₹ 1562.3. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 1571.15 and a low of ₹ 1542.7, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1562.3, 1.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81689.25, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1571.15 and a low of ₹1542.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1556.43 10 1544.66 20 1505.31 50 1476.13 100 1410.35 300 1254.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1552.35, ₹1561.3, & ₹1575.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1528.85, ₹1514.3, & ₹1505.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 0.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.90 & P/B is at 9.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.41% with a target price of ₹1600.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}