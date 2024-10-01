Bharti Airtel share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1709.55 and closed at ₹ 1714.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1722.8 and dipped to a low of ₹ 1704.5 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1714.55, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1722.8 and a low of ₹1704.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1754.50 10 1706.88 20 1638.09 50 1541.50 100 1463.48 300 1300.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1726.53, ₹1744.17, & ₹1755.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1697.73, ₹1686.57, & ₹1668.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -50.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.73 & P/B is at 11.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.94% with a target price of ₹1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.