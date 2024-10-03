Hello User
Bharti Airtel share are down by -1.07%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1650.25 and closed at 1680.95. The stock reached a high of 1695 and maintained a low of 1650.25 throughout the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1680.95, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82972.67, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 1695 and a low of 1650.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51734.91
101720.78
201651.55
501550.70
1001471.89
3001307.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1715.7, 1732.7, & 1742.55, whereas it has key support levels at 1688.85, 1679.0, & 1662.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 6.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 100.09 & P/B is at 10.94.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.02% with a target price of 1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -1.07% today to trade at 1680.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

