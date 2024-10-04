Bharti Airtel share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹ 1666.05 and closed at ₹ 1664.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1680 and a low of ₹ 1660.15 during the day.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:19 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1664.8, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82811.21, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1680 and a low of ₹1660.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1734.91 10 1720.78 20 1651.55 50 1550.70 100 1471.89 300 1309.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1690.2, ₹1707.6, & ₹1720.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1660.2, ₹1647.6, & ₹1630.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 13.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 98.61 & P/B is at 10.78.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.07% with a target price of ₹1647.00.

The company has a 53.17% promoter holding, 6.46% MF holding, & 24.62% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.63% in march to 6.46% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 24.35% in march to 24.62% in the june quarter.