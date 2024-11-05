Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are down by -1.61%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are down by -1.61%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1573.55 and closed at 1566.05. The stock reached a high of 1593.55 and a low of 1566 during the session.

Bharti AirtelShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price 1566.05, -1.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78354.3, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 1593.55 and a low of 1566 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51632.44
101657.67
201675.02
501640.73
1001544.67
3001378.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1620.85, 1647.75, & 1671.65, whereas it has key support levels at 1570.05, 1546.15, & 1519.25.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was -0.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 77.02 & P/B is at 10.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.70% with a target price of 1765.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.

Bharti Airtel share price down -1.61% today to trade at 1566.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Vodafone Idea are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.54% each respectively.

