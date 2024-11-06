Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bharti Airtel share price are up by 1.08%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Bharti Airtel shares are trading at price ₹1595.85, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80218.92, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1596.7 and a low of ₹1565.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1632.44 10 1657.67 20 1675.02 50 1640.73 100 1544.67 300 1379.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1593.07, ₹1607.43, & ₹1620.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1565.17, ₹1551.63, & ₹1537.27.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharti Airtel was 12.30% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.36% & ROA of 1.92% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.39 & P/B is at 10.31.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.60% with a target price of ₹1765.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.34% MF holding, & 25.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.46% in june to 6.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 24.62% in june to 25.07% in the september quarter.